wrestling / News

New Betting Odds Show Liv Morgan As Favorite To Become WWE Women’s World Champion

April 22, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Liv Morgan WWE Royal Rumble Image Credit: WWE

BetOnline has released the odds for the battle royal on tonight’s episode of WWE RAW to determine the new WWE Women’s World Champion. Liv Morgan is currently the favorite with 2/5 (-250). The belt was vacated by Rhea Ripley, who suffered an injury during a backstage brawl two weeks ago.

Women’s World Champion Battle Royale

Liv Morgan 2/5 (-250)

Bianca Belair 5/2 (+250)

Jade Cargill 4/1

Becky Lynch 6/1

Tiffany Stratton 7/1

Asuka 8/1

Naomi 8/1

Roxanne Perez 12/1

Nia Jax 14/1

Lyra Valkyrie 18/1

Shayna Baszler 20/1

Candice LaRae 28/1

Piper Niven 28/1

Tegan Nox 28/1

Zoey Stark 28/1

Chelsea Green 40/1

Indi Hatwell 40/1

Ivy Nile 40/1

Katana Chance 40/1

Kayden Carter 40/1

Maxxine Dupri 40/1

Natalya 40/1

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Liv Morgan, WWE, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading