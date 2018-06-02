wrestling / News
WWE News: New Camp WWE Season Finale Promo, Johnny Gargano Poses With Aleister Black & Ricochet
June 2, 2018 | Posted by
– Here is a clip featuring Mr. McMahon in the season finale of Camp WWE…
– Johnny Gargano tweeted out, “Marvel: Infinity War is the most ambitious crossover event in history,” and then said “Us,” with a photo of himself with Aleister Black and Ricochet from an NXT live event…
.@Marvel: Infinity War is the most ambitious crossover event in history.
Us: pic.twitter.com/6CDhzGQSeF
— Johnny Gargano (@JohnnyGargano) June 2, 2018