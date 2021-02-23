New Class of WWE Performance Center Recruits Reportedly Includes Parker Boudreaux, Priscilla Kelly, More

– PWInsider reports that a number of new wrestlers signed to WWE are slated to start at the WWE Performance Center today in Orlando, Florida. The following list of names are expected to start as recruits for the WWE PC:

* Angela Arnold – Student of Booker T and also known as AQA.

* Christian Brigham – Also known as Christian Casanova. He reportedly signed earlier this month.

* Parker Boudreaux – The 22-year-old former college football player previously played as a four-star offensive linemen for the UCF Knights in NCAA. Has been endorsed by the likes of Paul Heyman. He’s 6’4″ and 295 pounds.

* Gigi Dolin – also known as Priscilla Kelly. She previously competed in the Mae Young Classic in 2019. She also has experience working in EVOLVE and other indie wrestling promotions.

* Anthony Henry – He’s a former EVOLVE tag team champion and FIP champion, age 36.

* Christian Hubble – also known as Blake Christian. His past experience includes NJPW, Impact Wrestling, and GCW.

* Cora Jade – Formerly Elayna Black. She has previously appeared on AEW Dark and has been a regular worker for Warrior Wrestling. She received a tryout at the PC last November.

* Bronson Rechsteiner – He is the son of former WWE and WCW star Rick Steiner, age 23. He previously played for the Kennesaw State Owls and also competed on the school’s wrestling team.

* Karissa Rivera – She previously appeared as the ex-wife of Bobby Lashley on Raw. She was trained by Damian Adams and has worked in ROH, NXT, and Outlaw Wrestling.

* Zoey Sark – aka Lacey Ryan. She’s been a regular competitor for Championship Wrestling ffrom Hollywood, and she’s also done work in Impact Wrestling. She was trained by Allison Danger and Cheerleader Melissa. She got her WWE tryout last November.

WWE has not yet made an official announcement on the new recruits.