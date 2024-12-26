New Details On WWE Airing On Netflix In UK

A new report has some additional details on WWE airing in the UK on Netflix at the start of the year. The UK is one of the countries that is set to start airing WWE content in January and PWInsider reports that Netflix UK has added placeholder pages for every WWE weekly show as well as each WWE PPV, with a start year of when each PPV started.

The release dates for the PPVs are set for January 1st, while NXT is listed on January 10th and Smackdown is on January 10th. That potentially leaves questions on how and if the January 3rd episode of WWE Smackdown will be available in the country as TNT Sport’s contract with WWE is expected to expire on December 31st.

There are no pages for WCW or ECW PPV, nor NXT Takeover events.