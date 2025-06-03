New Hayabusa Reflects On Making Debut In April For ZERO1

The new Hayabusa made his debut last month in April against Masato Tanaka, and he reflected on his first match in a new interview. The wrestler, who is reprising the character protrayed by the late Eiji Ezaki with the blessing of Ezaki’s family, spoke with Tokyo Sports about making his debut against Tanaka for ZERO1. You can see highlights below:

On the positive reaction to the match: “I didn’t hear anything about it myself, but I am very grateful. The fact that I was able to have a match with Masato Tanaka on the stage of Ryogoku was a big deal for me.”

On making his debut for ZERO1: “Masato Tanaka is there, and so is G.M. Megumi Kudo. I think it was inevitable that I would come back here. Why did it have to be this timing? I think it was fate that drew me here.”

On being considered the next generation of Hayabusa: “People say I’m the second or third-generation, or a new reincarnation, but I’m Hayabusa. I’m neither the second nor the third generation. I hope that the viewers will recognize me as such.”