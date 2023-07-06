– According to a report by PWInsider, there are said to be plans in the works to launch an all-new women’s wrestling promotion in the US that will feature all Japanese-based wrestling talents. The promotion will reportedly be a completely new promotion using women from existing Japanese promotes and run their own events in the United States.

Additionally, the prospective promotion wants to set itself apart from competitors with high production values and doing more than showcasing the product in the ring to give the show a different “atmosphere” for its events. The goal would be to make the events feel like authentic Joshi wrestling and also raise the show’s profile to larger audiences outside the typical pro wrestling audience. The group behind the promotion is reportedly investing significant resources and said to be enlisting notable names across entertainment, media, wrestling, and fashion businesses for their front office.

PWInsider also notes the the prospective promotion has already booked a date in New York City in September for its debut event.