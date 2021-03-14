wrestling / News

Various News: New Match For NWA Back For the Attack Set, ROH Releases 19 Match Video

March 14, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NWA Back for the Attack

= A new bout has been announced for NWA Back for the Attack. The company revealed on Saturday that Jax Dane vs. Slice Boogie vs. Jordan Clearwater vs. Crimson will take place on the show, which goes down on March 21st:

– Ring of Honor released the following massive video, looking at an “amazing match” from each year of their existence. If you plan to watch, get comfortable as the video is nine hours and 20 minutes long:

