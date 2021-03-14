wrestling / News
Various News: New Match For NWA Back For the Attack Set, ROH Releases 19 Match Video
= A new bout has been announced for NWA Back for the Attack. The company revealed on Saturday that Jax Dane vs. Slice Boogie vs. Jordan Clearwater vs. Crimson will take place on the show, which goes down on March 21st:
It's time for some matches! Newcomers @ClearLikeWater1 and @SliceBoogie will test their skills against established veterans @TheJaxDane and @Crimson in what is sure to be a vicious four-way slugfest at #BackForTheAttack!
Order now: https://t.co/XJsyROck8Y pic.twitter.com/V8YCbQmj3P
— NWA (@nwa) March 13, 2021
– Ring of Honor released the following massive video, looking at an “amazing match” from each year of their existence. If you plan to watch, get comfortable as the video is nine hours and 20 minutes long:
