New Match Announced For PROGRESS Chapter 171: History Is Written By The Victors
September 17, 2024 | Posted by
Cara Noir will be in action at PROGRESS Chapter 171: History Is Written By The Victors. PROGRESS announced on Tuesday that Noir will face Yoshiki Inamura of Pro Wrestling NOAH at the event, which takes place on September 22nd.
This is Cara’s first match since he returned from injury at Chapter 170 in August. He had been out of action since April 2023 with a serious foot injury.
🚨 MATCH ANNOUNCEMENT
Pro Wrestling NOAH’s YOSHIKI INAMURA takes on the returning Cara Noir this Sunday!!!
After headlining the AJ Styles NOAH show and having a banging ATLAS Title reign, the Japanese star has earned this opportunity…
🎟️ https://t.co/Pcy5LGEmjM#noah_ghc pic.twitter.com/lPoAY5Td2L
— PROGRESS Wrestling (@ThisIs_Progress) September 17, 2024
