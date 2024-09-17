wrestling / News

New Match Announced For PROGRESS Chapter 171: History Is Written By The Victors

September 17, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
PROGRESS Chapter 171 History Is Written By The Victors Cara Noir Image Credit: PROGRESS Wrestling

Cara Noir will be in action at PROGRESS Chapter 171: History Is Written By The Victors. PROGRESS announced on Tuesday that Noir will face Yoshiki Inamura of Pro Wrestling NOAH at the event, which takes place on September 22nd.

This is Cara’s first match since he returned from injury at Chapter 170 in August. He had been out of action since April 2023 with a serious foot injury.

