New Match Set For Tonight’s WWE NXT

WWE has announced a new match for tonight’s episode of NXT. The company announced on Tuesday that Zoey Stark will take on Sol Ruca on tonight’s show.

The preview for the match reads:

“The NXT Women’s division has been put on notice. Zoey Stark is the hunter, and they are the prey. Despite that warning, Sol Ruca isn’t backing down from a fight, as she took to TikTok to respond to Stark’s remarks from last Tuesday. Now the NXT newcomer will look to make a name for herself with a statement win over the increasingly dangerous Stark. Who will come out on top when the two meet tonight?”

The updated lineup for tonight’s show is:

* NXT North American Championship Match: Wes Lee vs. Carmelo Hayes

* Cora Jade vs. Wendy Choo

* Kiana James vs. Ivy Nile

* Zoey Stark vs. Sol Ruca

* Toxic Attraction speaks

* SCRYPTS debuts