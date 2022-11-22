wrestling / News
New Match Set For Tonight’s WWE NXT
WWE has announced a new match for tonight’s episode of NXT. The company announced on Tuesday that Zoey Stark will take on Sol Ruca on tonight’s show.
The preview for the match reads:
“The NXT Women’s division has been put on notice. Zoey Stark is the hunter, and they are the prey.
Despite that warning, Sol Ruca isn’t backing down from a fight, as she took to TikTok to respond to Stark’s remarks from last Tuesday.
Now the NXT newcomer will look to make a name for herself with a statement win over the increasingly dangerous Stark.
Who will come out on top when the two meet tonight?”
The updated lineup for tonight’s show is:
* NXT North American Championship Match: Wes Lee vs. Carmelo Hayes
* Cora Jade vs. Wendy Choo
* Kiana James vs. Ivy Nile
* Zoey Stark vs. Sol Ruca
* Toxic Attraction speaks
* SCRYPTS debuts
