New Match Set For Tonight’s WWE NXT

November 22, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE NXT Image Credit: WWE

WWE has announced a new match for tonight’s episode of NXT. The company announced on Tuesday that Zoey Stark will take on Sol Ruca on tonight’s show.

The preview for the match reads:

“The NXT Women’s division has been put on notice. Zoey Stark is the hunter, and they are the prey.

Despite that warning, Sol Ruca isn’t backing down from a fight, as she took to TikTok to respond to Stark’s remarks from last Tuesday.

Now the NXT newcomer will look to make a name for herself with a statement win over the increasingly dangerous Stark.

Who will come out on top when the two meet tonight?”

The updated lineup for tonight’s show is:

NXT North American Championship Match: Wes Lee vs. Carmelo Hayes
* Cora Jade vs. Wendy Choo
* Kiana James vs. Ivy Nile
* Zoey Stark vs. Sol Ruca
* Toxic Attraction speaks
* SCRYPTS debuts

