New Match Set For Next Week’s Episode of WWE NXT

WWE has announced a new match for next week’s episode of NXT. The company announced on Wednesday that Killian Dain will face Isaiah “Swerve” Scott on Tuesday’s episode. The match was made following a confrontation between the two ahead of this week’s episode.

The confrontation happened after Hit Row, led by Swerve, encountered Drake Maverick and Ever-Rise in the parking lot before the show. The stable mocked Maverick, who had his own verbal shots to fire back. As Hit Row started threatening Maverick, Dain stepped in.

Next week’s episode is the final before NXT Takeover: In Your House and airs on USA. The updated card for Tuesday’s episode is:

* Ember Moon vs. Dakota Kai

* Oney Lorcan vs. Austin Theory

* Killian Dain vs. Isaiah “Swerve” Scott

* Poppy returns