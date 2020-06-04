wrestling / News
New NXT Cruiserweight Champion Crowned, Drake Maverick Offered NXT Contract (Pics, Video)
We have a new NXT Cruiserweight Champion after this week’s episode and while it’s not Drake Maverick, he does have a new lease on life with the company. On tonight’s episode, El Hijo del Fantasma defeated Maverick to win the championship. You can see picks and video below.
While the tournament was for the interim title, Fantasma was announced as (and is listed on WWE.com as the NXT Cruiserweight Champion without an “interim.” No word on whether this means that Jordan Devlin has been stripped of the title or not.
After the match, Triple H met Maverick on stage as he was waving goodbye to the crowd and offered him an NXT contract. Maverick signed the contract to end the show.
All or nothing. #WWENXT @WWEMaverick pic.twitter.com/RGq9800KrC
— WWE (@WWE) June 4, 2020
Throwing caution to the wind! #WWENXT @WWEMaverick @hijodelfantasma pic.twitter.com/MuO97WgFyU
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) June 4, 2020
😨😨😨#WWENXT @WWEMaverick @hijodelfantasma pic.twitter.com/yAtB4Ghk4e
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) June 4, 2020
"I'm not gonna quit. I'm not gonna quit. I'm not gonna quit."#WWENXT @WWEMaverick @hijodelfantasma pic.twitter.com/gsekHwxSGX
— WWE (@WWE) June 4, 2020
Both @WWEMaverick and @hijodelfantasma REFUSE to quit in this high-stakes battle for the #WWENXT Cruiserweight Championship. pic.twitter.com/55W8FF7Lhz
— WWE (@WWE) June 4, 2020
WHAT ARE THEY DOING BACK HERE?!? #WWENXT @WWEMaverick @hijodelfantasma pic.twitter.com/vy69ZyL3P2
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) June 4, 2020
One dream came true. One dream ended.@hijodelfantasma wins the #WWENXT #Cruiserweight Title, and @WWEMaverick says goodbye to his @WWE career. #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/K3gVdJGwXc
— WWE (@WWE) June 4, 2020
SI.
SE.
PUDO!!! #VivaMexico 🇲🇽 pic.twitter.com/S5EHzebm9X
— F A N T A S M A 💀 🇲🇽 (@hijodelfantasma) June 4, 2020
Nothing to be ashamed of @WWEMaverick. You gave your all. #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/uA3Ab8zZym
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) June 4, 2020
#ThankYouDrake #WWENXT @WWEMaverick pic.twitter.com/b5LcEuxioG
— WWE (@WWE) June 4, 2020
#WWENXT is the land of opportunity.
Welcome to the black-and-gold brand, @WWEMaverick! We're thrilled to have you. #ThankYouDrake #WeAreNXT @TripleH pic.twitter.com/8oxQOvBtWC
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) June 4, 2020
A second chance. @WWEMaverick isn't going ANYWHERE. #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/GCJagb4JdP
— WWE (@WWE) June 4, 2020
.@WWEMaverick's story is far from over! 🎉 #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/7lfcRXeId1
— WWE (@WWE) June 4, 2020
