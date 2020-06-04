New NXT Cruiserweight Champion Crowned, Drake Maverick Offered NXT Contract (Pics, Video)

We have a new NXT Cruiserweight Champion after this week’s episode and while it’s not Drake Maverick, he does have a new lease on life with the company. On tonight’s episode, El Hijo del Fantasma defeated Maverick to win the championship. You can see picks and video below.

While the tournament was for the interim title, Fantasma was announced as (and is listed on WWE.com as the NXT Cruiserweight Champion without an “interim.” No word on whether this means that Jordan Devlin has been stripped of the title or not.

After the match, Triple H met Maverick on stage as he was waving goodbye to the crowd and offered him an NXT contract. Maverick signed the contract to end the show.