NEW Over the Top Results: Dan Maff Defeats Darby Allin

Northeast Wrestling held their event Over the Top last night at Kennedy High School in Waterbury, Connecticut. Dan Maff defeated NEW Champion Darby Allin in the main event to win the title. Here are results, via Fightful:

* NEW Live Title Match: Christian Casanova (c) defeated Richard Holliday

* Chris Battle, InZanely Rude (RJ Rude & Zane Bernardo) & Keith Youngblood defeated Brett Ryan Gosselin, DL Hurst & Maine State Posse (Aiden Aggro & The DangerKid)

* Wrecking Ball Legursky defeated Sledge

* Flip Gordon defeated Brian Pillman Jr.

* Jake Manning defeated Daniel Evans

* Guerrillas Of Destiny (Tama Tonga & Tanga Loa) defeated JT Dunn & Mike Verna

* Marty Scurll defeated Vincent

* NEW Heavyweight Title Match: Dan Maff defeated Darby Allin to win the title

* 30 Man Over The Top Rope Rumble Match: Keith Youngblood defeated Aiden Aggro, Anthony Greene, Bear Boulder, Bear Bronson, Brian Pillman Jr., Buddy Costa, Chris Battle, Christian Casanova, Chuck O’Neil, Daniel Evans, Dexter Loux, DL Hurst, Flip Gordon, Hale Collins, Jaylen Brandyn, JP Grayson, JT Dunn, Mike Gamble, Mike Verna, Richard Holliday, RJ Rude, Ron Zombie, Royce Bishop, Sledge, The DangerKid, Traevon Jordan, Trigga The OG, Wrecking Ball Legursky, Zane Bernardo