New Placeholder Company Created For UFC and WWE Merger
May 12, 2023 | Posted by
WWE has announced the formation of a new placeholder company for their merged company with UFC under Endeavor. PWInsider reports that WWE incorporated a new LLC for the as-yet-unnamed company that will be in charge of both UFC and WWE once the Endeavor deal to acquire WWE closes.
The company has a placeholder name of “New Whale Inc.” and an SEC filing notes that the new name will be revealed once the merger is completed:
” The registrant plans to change its name to “[ ]” following the effective date of this registration statement and completion of the transactions described therein.”
It had previously been announced that the new publicly-traded company will have the stock market initials TKO.