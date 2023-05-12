New Placeholder Company Created For UFC and WWE Merger

WWE has announced the formation of a new placeholder company for their merged company with UFC under Endeavor. PWInsider reports that WWE incorporated a new LLC for the as-yet-unnamed company that will be in charge of both UFC and WWE once the Endeavor deal to acquire WWE closes.

The company has a placeholder name of “New Whale Inc.” and an SEC filing notes that the new name will be revealed once the merger is completed:

” The registrant plans to change its name to “[ ]” following the effective date of this registration statement and completion of the transactions described therein.”

It had previously been announced that the new publicly-traded company will have the stock market initials TKO.