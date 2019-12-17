wrestling / News
New Raw Vignette Teases Liv Morgan’s Transformation
December 16, 2019 | Posted by
– WWE aired a new vignette for Liv Morgan on tonight’s Raw, teasing her transformation into a new look. You can see the video below, which features Morgan discussing how she has to “destroy myself so the real me can emerge.”
There’s no word yet on when she may make her redebut. Our ongoing coverage of the show is here.
"I have to destroy myself so the real me can emerge." – @YaOnlyLivvOnce
To be continued…#RAW pic.twitter.com/nRc6TpsVvq
— WWE (@WWE) December 17, 2019
