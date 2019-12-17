wrestling / News

New Raw Vignette Teases Liv Morgan’s Transformation

December 16, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Liv Morgan

– WWE aired a new vignette for Liv Morgan on tonight’s Raw, teasing her transformation into a new look. You can see the video below, which features Morgan discussing how she has to “destroy myself so the real me can emerge.”

There’s no word yet on when she may make her redebut. Our ongoing coverage of the show is here.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Liv Morgan, RAW, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading