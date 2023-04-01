wrestling / News

New ROH Title Designs Revealed At Supercard of Honor

April 1, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
ROH Pure Title Image Credit: ROH

ROH unveiled their new title designs at Supercard of Honor on Fridat. The company showed off the new title designs, which you can see in the tweets below. The new belts are silver, with the World Title sideplates featuring the late Jay Briscoe hitting a J-Driller:

