New ROH Title Designs Revealed At Supercard of Honor
ROH unveiled their new title designs at Supercard of Honor on Fridat. The company showed off the new title designs, which you can see in the tweets below. The new belts are silver, with the World Title sideplates featuring the late Jay Briscoe hitting a J-Driller:
it looks like a bunch of the ROH titles are getting new designs.
tag titles will be revealed tomorrow.
here’s the new ROH PURE title & the new ROH world title 🔥💥 pic.twitter.com/M3bsRfnniV
— Melissa (@melissax1125) March 31, 2023
the new ROH tag titles 🔥 🔥 pic.twitter.com/f0OaN3AF1x
— Melissa (@melissax1125) April 1, 2023
Athena comes out to a special porcelain doll entrance and the modified Women's World Championship belt with the new ROH logo! pic.twitter.com/1ZZOMLOnnc
— Drainmaker 🌧️ 💵 (@DrainBamager) April 1, 2023
