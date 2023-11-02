New ROH World Tag Team Champions Crowned On AEW Dynamite

We have new ROH World Tag Team Champions following this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. The Embassy team of Brian Cage and the Gates of Agony deated Hangman Page and the Young Bucks on Wednesday’s show to capture the titles. The Embassy got the win after Swerve Strickland got Page to chase him to the back. Kaun then pinned Nick Jackson after a powerbomb and facebuster.

This marks the second run with the titles for Cage and Toa Liona, and the third reign for Kaun. The Elite’s run ends at 43 days, having defeated the Embassy at AEW Rampage:

Grand Slam.