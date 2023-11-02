wrestling / News
New ROH World Tag Team Champions Crowned On AEW Dynamite
We have new ROH World Tag Team Champions following this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. The Embassy team of Brian Cage and the Gates of Agony deated Hangman Page and the Young Bucks on Wednesday’s show to capture the titles. The Embassy got the win after Swerve Strickland got Page to chase him to the back. Kaun then pinned Nick Jackson after a powerbomb and facebuster.
This marks the second run with the titles for Cage and Toa Liona, and the third reign for Kaun. The Elite’s run ends at 43 days, having defeated the Embassy at AEW Rampage:
Grand Slam.
The Mogul Embassy has done it!
They are now 2-Time #ROH World 6-Man Champions!
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@briancagegmsi | @thekaun | @ToaLiona pic.twitter.com/SB0E39gO8D
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 2, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Update on Chris Jericho’s Friend to Help Him With Powerhouse Hobbs (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
- Eric Bischoff Recalls Dealing With WCW Standards & Practices, Getting Paid During Hiatus
- Bully Ray Suggests the ‘Right Way’ for LA Knight to Lose Against Roman Reigns
- Ted DiBiase Recalls Scott Hall & Kevin Nash’s WCW Backstage Antics, Tension About Money