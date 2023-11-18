New Segment Set For Next Week’s WWE Raw

Drew McIntyre will speak on next week’s episode of WWE Raw. It was announced on tonight’s Smackdown that McIntyre, who turned heel and allied with the Judgment Day on this week’s show, will appear in a segment this coming Monday.

The updated card for the show is:

* WarGames Advantage Match: Team Rhodes Representative vs. Judgment Day Representative

* Becky Lynch vs. Xia Li

* Raquel Rodriguez vs. Nia Jax

* Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Chad Gable

* Drew McIntyre speaks