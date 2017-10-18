New Details On The Undertaker’s Potential Return at Survivor Series and His Role

In a story about Kane’s return on RAW this past Monday night, Wrestling Inc revealed that there was speculation that The Undertaker’s rumored Survivor Series return could be to team with Kane. The belief is that Kane is back because Roman Reigns has been bragging about retiring Undertaker at Wrestlemania. According to the speculation, Undertaker and Kane would team up at the Survivor Series event with the Shield. SportsKeeda adds to that by saying if they came back they would be against The Shield.

Currently none of this is confirmed and obviously these reports are conflicting. In fact, we reported earlier today that Kane isn’t even expected to remain with WWE for Survivor Series. All we know for now is that Kane will be back at TLC, teaming with The Miz, Cesaro, Sheamus and Braun Strowman against the Shield in a TLC match.

If the Dead Man did wrestle his final match at Survivor Series, it would be 27 years after he made his WWE debut at the same event in 1990. Sportskeeda claims that WWE wants Undertaker to finish his career there. Undertaker’s been out of action since the match with Reigns and recently had hip surgery. Survivor Series happens on November 19 while TLC is this Sunday.