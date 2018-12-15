New Speculation On Why Vince McMahon Will Be On RAW This Monday

Bryan Alvarez of Wrestling Observer Radio (via Ringside News) recently speculated on what Vince McMahon could be doing this Monday on RAW after the WWE CEO announced he was going to “shake things up” for the red brand.

He said: “I wouldn’t be the least bit surprised if Vince showed up on Monday and he fired Baron Corbin and maybe he debuted a few guys and he really shook the thing up and he gave us some matches we want to see and a few happy endings and the show ends and everyone’s really excited. If that happens, everybody’s got to remember there’s still gotta be another show next week.“