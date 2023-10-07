New Tag Team Champions Crowned on AEW Collision

FTR are no longer the AEW World Tag Team Champions, as they were defeated by Ricky Starks and Big Bill on tonight’s AEW Collision. The match saw the heels take advantage of FTR’s injuries, with Bill putting Cash Wheeler through the announce table. With Dax alone, Bill hit him with three chokeslames before Spears hit a spear to get the win.

This is the first reign of Starks and Bill. It ends the second reign of FTR at 185 days. The pair beat the Gunns on April 5, 2023 during an episode of Dynamite.

The #AEW World Tag Team Title match opens the show as the challengers Ricky Starks & Big Bill make their way to the ring! Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT!@starkmanjones | @TheCaZXL pic.twitter.com/Wq8FrRm7JK — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 7, 2023

Coming into this title match with some injuries, the champions, #FTR, never back down from a fight! Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT!@DaxFTR | @CashWheelerFTR pic.twitter.com/JcGCtYYJRD — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 7, 2023