New Tag Team Champions Crowned on AEW Collision

October 7, 2023
AEW Collision Image Credit: AEW

FTR are no longer the AEW World Tag Team Champions, as they were defeated by Ricky Starks and Big Bill on tonight’s AEW Collision. The match saw the heels take advantage of FTR’s injuries, with Bill putting Cash Wheeler through the announce table. With Dax alone, Bill hit him with three chokeslames before Spears hit a spear to get the win.

This is the first reign of Starks and Bill. It ends the second reign of FTR at 185 days. The pair beat the Gunns on April 5, 2023 during an episode of Dynamite.

AEW Collision, Joseph Lee

