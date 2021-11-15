New Tag Team Champions Crowned at ROH Honor For All

We have new ROH Tag Team Champions following Sunday’s ROH Honor For All event. Matt Taven and Mike Bennett beat Kenny King and Dragon Lee on tonight’s show to win the titles. You can see some highlights from the match below.

The win marks Taven and Bennett’s second run with the titles, having last held them for three months back in 2015. King and Lee’s run ends at 125 days, having won them on the episode of ROH TV that aired on July 13th.