WWE News: New Untold Premiering Next Weekend, Rock On Being Body-Shamed Early in Acting Career, Heartbreaking SummerSlam Defeats
August 2, 2019
– A new episode of WWE Untold is set to premiere next weekend on the WWE Network. PWInsider reports that the special will premiere during SummerSlam weekend.
– Access Hollywood has an interview with The Rock talking about how he was body-shamed during the start of his acting career, being told to lose weight because he was too big:
– The latest episode of WWE List This looks at five heartbreaking SummerSlam defeats:
