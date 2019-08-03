wrestling / News

WWE News: New Untold Premiering Next Weekend, Rock On Being Body-Shamed Early in Acting Career, Heartbreaking SummerSlam Defeats

August 2, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Untold

– A new episode of WWE Untold is set to premiere next weekend on the WWE Network. PWInsider reports that the special will premiere during SummerSlam weekend.

– Access Hollywood has an interview with The Rock talking about how he was body-shamed during the start of his acting career, being told to lose weight because he was too big:

– The latest episode of WWE List This looks at five heartbreaking SummerSlam defeats:

