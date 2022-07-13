wrestling / News
New Vignette Reveals That Axiom Will Wear A Mask In WWE NXT
During last night’s episode of WWE NXT 2.0, another vignette aired for Axiom, the new character portrayed by A-Kid. It revealed that the character will wear a mask when he makes his NXT debut next week.
He said in the video: “When I was growing up, comics were my escape from reality. I could sit in my room and escape the chaos, slipping into a far away time or universe. As I learned to fight, I wondered if I could emulate my idols, and take the leap from page to reality. I could be everything I always wanted to be, I could be my own superhero. Break free of the world I lived in and inspire others, I could be a symbol. I remain anonymous because it’s not about me, it’s about everyone else. I am Axiom.”
#Axiom makes his #WWENXT 2.0 debut NEXT WEEK! pic.twitter.com/ZouMBM24Ql
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) July 13, 2022
