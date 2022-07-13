New Vignette Reveals That Axiom Will Wear A Mask In WWE NXT

During last night’s episode of WWE NXT 2.0, another vignette aired for Axiom, the new character portrayed by A-Kid. It revealed that the character will wear a mask when he makes his NXT debut next week.

He said in the video: “When I was growing up, comics were my escape from reality. I could sit in my room and escape the chaos, slipping into a far away time or universe. As I learned to fight, I wondered if I could emulate my idols, and take the leap from page to reality. I could be everything I always wanted to be, I could be my own superhero. Break free of the world I lived in and inspire others, I could be a symbol. I remain anonymous because it’s not about me, it’s about everyone else. I am Axiom.”