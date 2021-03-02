wrestling / News
New WWE Champion Crowned on Raw (Pics, Video)
We have a new WWE Champion following tonight’s episode of Raw. After several false starts, Bobby Lashley defeated The Miz to win the WWE Championship on tonight’s show.
Lashley was originally supposed to face Miz for the WWE Championship at the top of the first hour on tonight’s show, but Miz pretended to be suddenly sick. The match was then scheduled for the top of the second hour, but Miz quickly escaped the ring and got counted out.
Finally, Shane McMahon decreed that if Miz didn’t defend the title for real in the main event slot, he’d be stripped of the title. McMahon then brought out the Raw roster as lumberjacks for the match. Lashley defeated Miz in short order, making him tap to his full nelson to win the title.
This marks Lashley’s first run with the WWE Championship, while Miz’s reign — his second — ends at eight days. He won the title by cashing in Money in the Bank at Elimination Chamber.
As per @shanemcmahon, this is #WWETitle Match is now a LUMBERJACK MATCH!#WWERaw @mikethemiz @fightbobby pic.twitter.com/0wQIqugYBZ
— WWE (@WWE) March 2, 2021
There is absolutely nowhere for @mikethemiz to run.@fightbobby finally has his #WWETitle opportunity! #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/oDB2ZLYTWY
— WWE (@WWE) March 2, 2021
An ALMIGHTY prophecy fulfilled.@fightbobby is your NEW WWE Champion! #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/wooQs61mbq
— WWE (@WWE) March 2, 2021
16 YEARS IN THE MAKING.
The ALMIGHTY ERA has begun!#WWERaw @fightbobby pic.twitter.com/dupSb8tuc0
— WWE (@WWE) March 2, 2021
