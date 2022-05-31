wrestling / News
News On Why Wrestling Entertainment Series (WES) Event In England Was Postponed
May 31, 2022
We reported earlier today the inaugural Wrestling Entertainment Series (WES) event at Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham, England, which was scheduled to take place on June 4 has been moved to July 9.
In an update, Fightful Select is reporting that there was an issue with the arena which is why the event was postponed Talent were reportedly told they would be paid to a “certain extent” although there is no confirmation as to whether this has happened and some talent has said they will not be able to head over to England in July. Several of the talent involved were upset about the situation.
