Next NXT UK Takeover Set For Ireland

February 16, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NXT UK Takeover: Dublin

NXT UK Takeover will take place outside of Great Britian for the first time in April. It was announced during tonight’s NXT Takeover: Portland that the next UK Takeover will be in Dublin, Ireland on April 26th.

The previous NXT UK Takeovers have taken place in Blackpool (twice) and Cardiff.

