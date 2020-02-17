wrestling / News
Next NXT UK Takeover Set For Ireland
February 16, 2020 | Posted by
NXT UK Takeover will take place outside of Great Britian for the first time in April. It was announced during tonight’s NXT Takeover: Portland that the next UK Takeover will be in Dublin, Ireland on April 26th.
The previous NXT UK Takeovers have taken place in Blackpool (twice) and Cardiff.
🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨 #NXTUKTakeOver ALERT 🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨
See you soon, Dublin. #NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/x88SGcUf7N
— NXT UK (@NXTUK) February 17, 2020
