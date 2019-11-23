wrestling / News
Various News: Next WWE Day Of To Focus On Crown Jewel, Shannon Moore Guest Trains At Performance Center, Latest NJPW World Tag League Standings
– The next edition of WWE Day of will focus on this year’s Crown Jewel from October 31, specifically the match between Natalya and Lacey Evans. It will premiere on the WWE Network on November 29.
Here’s a synopsis: Follow Natalya and Lacey Evans behind the scenes and in the ring as they make history by competing in Saudi Arabia’s first-ever women’s match at WWE Crown Jewel 2019.
– Shannon Moore was back at the WWE Performance Center this week as a guest trainer.
What a great week coaching at the @WWEPC with all the @WWENXT men and woman. Can’t say it enough how hard the @WWENXT roster works. Check out #WarGames and watch this crew kill it☠️☠️ pic.twitter.com/ts4mbPjoa1
— Shannon Moore (@TheShannonBrand) November 23, 2019
– Here are the updated standings for the 2019 NJPW World Tag League:
David Finlay & Juice Robinson (5-1): 10 pts
EVIL & SANADA (4-0): 8 pts
Tomohiro Ishii & YOSHI-HASHI (4-1): 8 pts
Tama Tonga & Tanga Loa (3-1): 6 pts
KENTA & Yujiro Takahashi (3-2): 6 pts
Togi Makabe & Tomoaki Honma (3-2): 6 pts
Toru Yano & Colt Cabana (3-2): 6 pts
Jeff Cobb & Mikey Nicholls (3-3): 6 pts
Satoshi Kojima & Hiroyoshi Tenzan (3-3): 6 pts
Minoru Suzuki & Lance Archer (2-3): 4 pts
Hirooki Goto & Karl Fredericks (2-3): 4 pts
Zack Sabre Jr. & Taichi (2-4): 4 pts
Hiroshi Tanahashi & Toa Henare (2-4): 4 pts
Shingo Takagi & Terrible (2-4): 4 pts
Bad Luck Fale & Chase Owens (1-4): 2 pts
Manabu Nakanishi & Yuji Nagata (1-5): 2 pts
