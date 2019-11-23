Various News: Next WWE Day Of To Focus On Crown Jewel, Shannon Moore Guest Trains At Performance Center, Latest NJPW World Tag League Standings

– The next edition of WWE Day of will focus on this year’s Crown Jewel from October 31, specifically the match between Natalya and Lacey Evans. It will premiere on the WWE Network on November 29.

Here’s a synopsis: Follow Natalya and Lacey Evans behind the scenes and in the ring as they make history by competing in Saudi Arabia’s first-ever women’s match at WWE Crown Jewel 2019.

– Shannon Moore was back at the WWE Performance Center this week as a guest trainer.

What a great week coaching at the @WWEPC with all the @WWENXT men and woman. Can’t say it enough how hard the @WWENXT roster works. Check out #WarGames and watch this crew kill it☠️☠️ pic.twitter.com/ts4mbPjoa1 — Shannon Moore (@TheShannonBrand) November 23, 2019

– Here are the updated standings for the 2019 NJPW World Tag League:

David Finlay & Juice Robinson (5-1): 10 pts

EVIL & SANADA (4-0): 8 pts

Tomohiro Ishii & YOSHI-HASHI (4-1): 8 pts

Tama Tonga & Tanga Loa (3-1): 6 pts

KENTA & Yujiro Takahashi (3-2): 6 pts

Togi Makabe & Tomoaki Honma (3-2): 6 pts

Toru Yano & Colt Cabana (3-2): 6 pts

Jeff Cobb & Mikey Nicholls (3-3): 6 pts

Satoshi Kojima & Hiroyoshi Tenzan (3-3): 6 pts

Minoru Suzuki & Lance Archer (2-3): 4 pts

Hirooki Goto & Karl Fredericks (2-3): 4 pts

Zack Sabre Jr. & Taichi (2-4): 4 pts

Hiroshi Tanahashi & Toa Henare (2-4): 4 pts

Shingo Takagi & Terrible (2-4): 4 pts

Bad Luck Fale & Chase Owens (1-4): 2 pts

Manabu Nakanishi & Yuji Nagata (1-5): 2 pts