NFL Star George Kittle Names GUNTHER As A Potential Opponent 

San Francisco 49ers Tight End George Kittle has his eye on the WWE World Heavyweight Champion. During an appearance on Up & Adams, (per Fightful) the NFL star was asked which WWE superstar he would want to take a championship from.

“I’m gonna avoid all the Usos and the Roman Reigns’ because those guys travel in packs,” Kittle said. “You know what? I wasn’t really a fan of the guy GUNTHER, hell of a wrestler. But, I think he’s pretty disrespectful to everybody that he wrestles and he thinks he’s better than everybody else. So, you know, maybe he could get it one of these days. But like I said, he is an incredible wrestler. So I would have to do some training first. But surprise attacks are always fun.”