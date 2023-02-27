wrestling / News
NFL Star George Kittle Says He’d Be Open to a WWE Appearance
George Kittle is known for his time on the gridiron, but he says he’d be open to a WWE appearance. TMZ caught up with 49ers tight end and asked him if he would be interested in appearing in the ring for WWE, and he said he’d enjoy it.
“Sounds fun,” Kittle said. “I think I’ve got the personality for it.”
Kittle is a longtime WWE fan and went viral for Rock Bottoming his Pro Bowl teammate Kyle Juszczyk during the game. He took to Twitter at the time and said, “@WWE I am available April 1st and 2nd.” Those of course are the dates for WrestleMania.
