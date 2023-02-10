George Kittle Says He’s Available For WrestleMania Following Viral Video, Baron Corbin Responds

NFL star George Kittle went viral for hitting his Pro Bowl teammate with a Rock Bottom, and he says he’s available for WrestleMania. A video of Kittle jokingly performing the move on Kyle Juszczyk at the game went viral this weekend, and Kittle retweeted it while referencing WrestleMania weekend in Los Angeles.

Kittle wrote, “@WWE I am available April 1st and 2nd”

The post prompted a response from Baron Corbin, who posted a GIF of Chris Pratt saying “Shhh!” as you can see below.

Kittle is a longtime wrestling fan and received a mask from Penta El Zero Mieda back in November at an NFL game.