wrestling / News
George Kittle Says He’s Available For WrestleMania Following Viral Video, Baron Corbin Responds
February 9, 2023 | Posted by
NFL star George Kittle went viral for hitting his Pro Bowl teammate with a Rock Bottom, and he says he’s available for WrestleMania. A video of Kittle jokingly performing the move on Kyle Juszczyk at the game went viral this weekend, and Kittle retweeted it while referencing WrestleMania weekend in Los Angeles.
Kittle wrote, “@WWE I am available April 1st and 2nd”
The post prompted a response from Baron Corbin, who posted a GIF of Chris Pratt saying “Shhh!” as you can see below.
Kittle is a longtime wrestling fan and received a mask from Penta El Zero Mieda back in November at an NFL game.
— Corbin (@BaronCorbinWWE) February 6, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Seth Rollins Confirms That Ric Flair Apologized To Becky Lynch Recently
- Bruce Prichard Recalls Working With Hulk Hogan In 1988, His Thoughts On Dusty Rhodes At the Time
- Jim Ross On When He Found Out Radicals Wanted To Join WWE, Signing the Group
- Alexa Bliss Comments On Toxic Fans After Rumors Of Her Taking A Break, Nia Jax Responds