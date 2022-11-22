wrestling / News
Penta El Zero Mieda Attends NFL Game, Gives George Kittle a Mask
November 22, 2022 | Posted by
AEW’s Penta El Zero Mieda attended Monday Night’s NFL game between the Arizona Cardinals and San Francisco 49ers. Penta was at the game, which took place in Mexico, and gifted 49ers tight end George Kittle a custom San Francisco 49ers lucha mask.
You can see the clip from the appearance below:
Un fenómeno del deporte y al lado un tal George Kittle. 💯🔥
Penta "El Cero Miedo" presente en el partido de NFL, entre los 49's vs Cardinals en el #NFLMexicoGame #LuchaLibre #NFLenMexico #AEW #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/yGVPmguXnW
— Nutshell The Fanatic (@NutshellTheFan) November 22, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Booker T Thinks Nick Aldis Is ‘Past His Prime,’ Says Bringing NWA Back Was An ‘Impossible’ Task
- Maryse Enjoys Cabo in a Bikini, Rhea Ripley, Trish Stratus, Maxxine Dupri Top WWE Superstar Instagram Photos This Week
- More Backstage Details on Return of The Elite at AEW Full Gear, Usage of Kansas Song
- Tony Khan Gives Updates On Miro, Andrade El Idolo, Hangman Page & Adam Cole After AEW Full Gear