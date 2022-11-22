wrestling / News

Penta El Zero Mieda Attends NFL Game, Gives George Kittle a Mask

November 22, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Pentagon Jr AEW Fyter Fest Penta El Zero M Image Credit: AEW

AEW’s Penta El Zero Mieda attended Monday Night’s NFL game between the Arizona Cardinals and San Francisco 49ers. Penta was at the game, which took place in Mexico, and gifted 49ers tight end George Kittle a custom San Francisco 49ers lucha mask.

You can see the clip from the appearance below:

