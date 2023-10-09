NFL Star Stefon Diggs Fined Over Steve Austin-Like Touchdown Celebration

tefon Diggs channeled “Stone Cold” Steve Austin last weekend after a touchdown, and it ended up costing him. Fightful reports that Buffalo Bills wide receiver was fined $13,659 for his celebration of a touchdown against the Miami Dolphins last Sunday, which saw him grab a couple of beers and bash them together in the style of the WWE Hall of Famer.

The fine was for “unsportsmanlike conduct,” according to Fox News. He was not flagged for the incident at the time he did it.