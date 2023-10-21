– During a recent interview with WWE After the Bell, WWE Superstar Nia Jax discussed her excitement about working with the bigger powerhouses that are now part of WWE’s women’s division, such as Rhea Ripley, Jade Cargill, and Raquel Rodriguez. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Nia Jax on working with powerhouses such as Rhea Ripley and Jade Cargill: “That’s what got me super excited. Back when I first tried out, I was always the bigger girl. Seeing the roster, how cool would it be to be part of this big powerhouse roster? Coming from a different era, this is a new era, I’m going to have to change my entire way of working. It’s going to challenge me mentally, it’s a mental exercise. Rhea, I got to work her once before I got released. Getting in there and having a little taste, she was the first person who ever made me bleed in the ring, it was super cool. ‘No one makes me bleed my own blood,’ I said that to her in the ring and she popped. Rhea Ripley is insane, I love everything about her. She is such a powerhouse, Raquel as well.”

On wanting to work with Raquel Rodriguez: “There are so many places me and Raquel could go. We had our match last week and it’s just a taste of what we can do. I watched Bam Bam Bigelow going off the top rope and doing some crazy shit, being as big as he was, 300-something pounds, and he floated around. Bossman and him would put on crazy matches. These two huge powerhouses and you’re like, ‘Wait, big people can do that?’ Now, I’m like, ‘Ohh, I can do these things. I’m excited about it. Jade coming into the mix, you look at her, and she looks like a superhero. ‘What can we do with this? We can make the crowd go nuts for this stuff.’ That’s where my mind goes with this new roster. I’m so excited.”