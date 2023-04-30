wrestling / News
Nia Jax Set Out To Find Herself Again After WWE Release
Nia Jax was released from WWE in November 2021, and she recently discussed what she’s been up to since. Jax was a guest on Busted Open Radio and talked about her reaction to her release and more. You can check out highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:
ON her WWE release: “Thankfully, I have such an amazing family and I have great friends to where I literally just sat around for this last year trying to find myself again. Trying to find where Lina was in all of this because I got lost. I got totally lost and, you know, everybody who’s in this business knows this, like, you get fully engrained in it.”
On what she’s been up to since her exit: “So when I first got released, my brother had his first baby. And so I got the best experience of being his nanny. My nephew’s nanny. And so I was nannying him up until he was around six or seven months … I literally got back into church, I have somebody I speak to regularly that kind of help me clear my mind of a lot of things and get me back to who I am … I do pilates every day now, I go do stuff at church, and I play pickleball. I have a farm too.”