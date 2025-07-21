Nia Jax Jokes She’s “Getting A Pregnancy Test” After Rhea Ripley’s Pin

Rhea Ripley and Nia Jax had a humorous exchange on social media following their tag team match at a WWE live event in Edinburg, Texas, on July 20.

After Ripley pinned Jax by folding her up following a Riptide, a video of the finish was posted online. Nia Jax commented on the post, joking about the nature of the pin. “I’m getting a pregnancy test after last night,” she wrote.