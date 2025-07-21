wrestling / News
Nia Jax Jokes She’s “Getting A Pregnancy Test” After Rhea Ripley’s Pin
July 21, 2025 | Posted by
Rhea Ripley and Nia Jax had a humorous exchange on social media following their tag team match at a WWE live event in Edinburg, Texas, on July 20.
After Ripley pinned Jax by folding her up following a Riptide, a video of the finish was posted online. Nia Jax commented on the post, joking about the nature of the pin. “I’m getting a pregnancy test after last night,” she wrote.
I’m getting a pregnancy test after last night @RheaRipley_WWE https://t.co/FnmZMXd2ae
— Lina Fanene (@LinaFanene) July 21, 2025
More Trending Stories
- CM Punk Reveals The Secret To Going Over Time On Segments in WWE and Getting Away With It
- Elayna Black Announces She’s Taking A Break From Wrestling, Wants To Protect Her Mental Health
- Shayna Baszler Losing Hope That She’ll Finish The Story With Rhea Ripley’s Stinkface
- Backstage Notes on Who WWE Is Grooming as Their Future Headlining Stars