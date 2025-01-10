Nic Nameth Signs New Deal With TNA

TNA Champion Nic Nameth has signed a new deal with TNA, reports PWInsider. No word yet on the length of the extension, but his previous deal was set to expire at the beginning of 2025.

Nameth, best known as Dolph Ziggler from his time in WWE, made his TNA debut on January 13th, 2024 at Hard to Kill, and went on to win the TNA Championship at Slammiversary.

He is set to defend the TNA Championship against Joe Hendry at Genesis on January 19th in Dallas, TX.