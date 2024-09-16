wrestling / News
Nic Nemeth Talks What He Wants AEW To Do With Bryan Danielson & Nigel McGuinness
September 16, 2024
While appearing on Busted Open Radio (per Wrestling Inc), Nic Nemeth shared his opinions on several subjects, particularly the upcoming match between Bryan Danielson and Nigel McGuinness at AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam next week.
Nemeth said he wants to see AEW highlight Nigel’s past before the fight.
“I know it’s rushed — that happens,” Nemeth said. “Since AEW has three shows every week, put a package on every single one of them until we go. … You know how much those matter, when you have 90 seconds or three minutes here? You get a couple of those and I’ll have goosebumps.”