Nicholas Jackson Recalls Selling Tony Khan On Orange Cassidy

Nicholas Jackson recently recalled how he and Matthew Jackson sold Tony Khan on the notion of bringing in Orange Cassidy. The AEW EVP appeared on Tunnel Talk for a new interview, and he spoke about how they brought in a number of acts from CHIKARA and that Khan wasn’t initially certain about Cassidy.

“Chuck Taylor, of course, we’ve been good buddies with him since the CHIKARA days as well,” Nicholas said (per Fightful). “It’s funny, there is a lot of the CHIKARA guys backstage to this day. Bryce Remsberg is another one, we’ve always been friends with him too.”

He continued, “A lot of those guys, we specifically hired because of our CHIKARA days with them. I remember that Tony [Khan] wasn’t very high on Orange Cassidy at first so we had to kind of sell him on him for a little bit. And I remember Tony saying: ‘You guys were right.’”

Cassidy made his AEW debut at Double or Nothing 2019 and has since become one of the top names in the company, challenging for the AEW World Championship at both AEW Full Gear and AEW Worlds End.