Nick Aldis Considers Liv Morgan the ‘MVP of 2024’

– During a recent interview with Insight with Chris Van Vliet, WWE SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis discussed Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan, calling her the “MVP of 2024. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Nick Aldis on Liv Morgan: “Liv Morgan, to me, is the MVP of 2024. I’ve told her a couple of times, ‘You are crushing it.’ A good heel has to have some self-awareness. You have to know what impression you give off when you walk in the room. Liv Morgan is a stunningly good-looking girl. That can work against you. She finally realized, ‘I can use that.'”

On giving Morgan advice: “I gave her a piece of advice, she doesn’t need it, but I offered it anyway. I was like, ‘Your heat reminds me of Shawn (Michaels) in 1997.’ Shawn had that swagger. He was so good, you couldn’t be like, ‘You suck.’ No, he did not suck. He was so demonstratively the best performer by a long way in 1997. (Hulk) Hogan was a huge star in WCW, Sting was cooking with Crow Sting, NWO was hot, (Steve) Austin was coming up, Bret (Hart) was Bret, but Shawn was so on his game and you couldn’t take it away. He was so good in the ring. He started using that, ‘What are you going to do about it?’ and he was good-looking. He was calling out, ‘Your girl would leave you for me.’ That’s heat. Liv has that same thing. We’ve got a lot more women in the audience these days, and they’re like, ‘She is really good-looking.’ It’s totally believable that she would steal someone’s boyfriend.”

Liv Morgan is set to compete in the women’s WarGames match at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2024 later this month. She’ll be teaming with Raquel Rodriguez, Nia Jax, Tiffany Stratton, and Candice LeRae against Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair, Jade Cargill, Naomi, and Iyo Sky. The premium live event goes down on Saturday, November 30 at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. It will be broadcast live on Peacock.