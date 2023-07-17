wrestling / News
Nick Aldis and Zicky Dice Leave Impact Wrestling, Now Free Agents
July 17, 2023 | Posted by
PWInsider reports that both Nick Aldis and Zicky Dice have both departed Impact Wrestling after the recent TV tapings.
Aldis was only in the company for a short-term deal through Slammiversary weekend. He worked a match with Eric Young at the TV taping. This is his last scheduled appearance and everything went as planned.
Dice, meanwhile, has been with the company since 2021. He finished up his storyline at the TV taping.
