Nick Gage Shows Up With Matt Tremont At The WRLD On GCW, Wins Tag Titles

January 23, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Nick Gage wasn’t going to be left off GCW’s big show at The WRLD On GCW, so he showed up with Matt Tremont to capture the GCW Tag Team Titles. Gage and Tremont appeared on Sunday’s PPV to answer the open challenge by the Briscoes. The challengers won after Gage hit Mark Briscoe with a Chokeholder to pick up the win and the titles.

The win gives Gage and Tremont their first reigns with the titles, and ends The Briscoes’ run at 92 days. They won the championships at GCW War Ready in October.

