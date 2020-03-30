wrestling / News
Nick Jackson And His Wife Welcome Third Child
March 30, 2020 | Posted by
– Nick Jackson and his wife welcomed their third child, Michael Massie.
Jackson has missed recent episodes of AEW Dynamite to be there for his wife during her pregnancy. In storyline, Jackson is “out indefinitely” following an attack by The Inner Circle.
Congratulations to Nick, his wife, and their family.
