Nick Jackson And His Wife Welcome Third Child

March 30, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Lambert
Young Bucks AEW Revolution

– Nick Jackson and his wife welcomed their third child, Michael Massie.

Jackson has missed recent episodes of AEW Dynamite to be there for his wife during her pregnancy. In storyline, Jackson is “out indefinitely” following an attack by The Inner Circle.

Congratulations to Nick, his wife, and their family.

Welcome to the world Michael Massie.

