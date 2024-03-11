Nick Khan, Brad Blum & More Identified As ‘Corporate Officers’ In Janel Grant Lawsuit, WWE Comments

A new report has identified Nick Khan and WWE COO Brad Blum and more as the “Corporate Officers” in Janel Grant’s lawsuit against the company, Vince McMahon & John Laurinaitis. As has been reported, Grant sued McMahon, Laurinaitis and WWE alleging that McMahon sexually trafficked and assaulted her among other things and that WWE covered up the allegations. The lawsuit has listed two individuals as only “Corporate Officer #1” and “Corporate Officer #2” as having been involved in facilitating and covering up the exploitation alleged.

A report from Front Office Sports has identified the two as Khan, the President of WWE, and Blum. Khan is Corporate Officer #1 and Blum is Corporate Officer #2, according to the report which cross-checked the allegations against publicly available records such as resumes and corporate filings in addition to information provided by source.

Grant’s attorney, when asked for comment, said, “I can confirm that these names are correct.”

There are two other unnamed individuals in “Corporate Officer #3” and “”Corporate Officer #4.” The site reports that #3, who is given one ambiguous mention, is Stephanie McMahon while #4, who allegedly offered Grant a job on McMahon’s orders in May of 2019, is identified as former general counsel and WWE NXT legal department head Brian Nurse.

It is important to note that the suit does not explicitly make any claims regarding whether Khan, Blum, or the others were aware of the alleged acts of sexual assault or degradation. It alleges that McMahon named Blum and Khan (after the latter was hired in August of 2020) as his key fixers and had promised Grant in March of 2019 that his office would arrange a meeting with Blum, who was EVP of Operations at the time. Grant allegedly met with Blum the next week and was “hardly asked any questions.” She was soon hired for a job in the legal department for a $75,000 salary. The suit alleges that McMahon told Grant in February of 2020 that he had been warned by Blum of “a lot of rumors circulating” about the relationship between McMahon and Grant, and she was immediately transferred to another department. It also says that McMahon told Grant after she signed the NDA about the matter that if she needed anything, Blum was one of the two people she should call.

As for Khan, he allegedly introduced himself to Grant in March of 2021 and said he knew exactly who she was, and that later that day McMahon told her she had informed them of the nature of their relationship in a meeting, and the two voiced concerns and asked if she could be trusted. A spokesperson for WWE denies such a meeting ever happened.

WWE issued a comment on the report that reads: