Nick Khan Recalls Internal Reaction To Mr. McMahon Series, Talks Seeing WWE As An Underdog

Netflix’s Mr. McMahon docuseries covered the allegations against Vince McMahon, and Nick Khan recently talked about the internal reaction to the show in WWE. The docuseries premiered last September and covered McMahon’s life, including the final episode’s look at the sexual misconduct and assault allegations levied against McMahon. Khan appeared on the Bill Simmons Show and spoke with Simmons, who produced the series, about how the show was viewed internally at WWE and more. You can see highlights below, courtesy of Fightful:

On the internal reaction to the series: “Episodes one through five, it was all fine. Episode six obviously had a lot of tawdry allegations in there. The most important thing in the company was, ‘Hey, this is not for us to spike it.’ That’s not what the deal was and the deal that was struck with Netflix was prior to me joining WWE on a full-time basis. So it was sort of trying to help everyone who was watching it stay calm, and ‘we’ll get through this thing and get to the other side of it,’ which hopefully we are now. It went everywhere from ‘Hey, it was phenomenally done’ to ‘Oh my God, this thing is not true, it’s not factual.’ There were people who loved it as an objectively told profile of a person, and people who were close to the subject who didn’t like it, which I would understand, and I think you understand.”

On how he views WWE in the entertainment marketplace: “We’re always the underdog at WWE. We always feel that people underestimate us, that we’re looked down upon, and we like it that way. Bet against us, we prefer that, and allow us to show you what we can do. If you look at the stock price now, it’s far in excess of what it was when we all started together five years ago. We’re quite proud of that. At the same time, we have to keep re-earning our keep on a daily basis here. We feel like it’s a good moment, but we feel like there is a lot of room for growth.”