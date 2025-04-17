– During a recent interview with The Bill Simmons Podcast, WWE President Nick Khan revealed that John Cena turning heel hasn’t hurt his merchandise sales at all. According to Khan, Cena’s merchandise is still selling “off the charts” despite turning heel.

The commonly held belief in wrestling that a major babyface turning heel would hurt the character’s merchandise sales. However that doesn’t appear to be the case where John Cena is concerned.

Nick Khan stated on Cena (via Fightful), “Here’s what I thought was interesting about that whole process, number one, John Cena’s merchandise still off the charts. Top of the show at every event or almost every event.” Khan continued on Cena’s turn, “The collective decision to make the heel turn; Triple H, Cena, Dwayne Johnson, Cody, everyone immediately on board with the whole thing.”

Cena’s merchandise sales for WWE were rumored to be the biggest reason why he never turned heel during his longtime WWE career. Cena faces the ultimate test after turning heel, as he will challenge Cody Rhodes for the WWE Undisputed Championship this weekend at WrestleMania 41: Night 2 on Sunday, April 20. The event takes place at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada. It will stream live on Peacock in the U.S.