Nick Khan Says Vince McMahon Is Open To Leaving WWE If It’s Sold

Vince McMahon’s status in a post-sale WWE has been a subject of speculation, and Nick Khan says that McMahon is open to leaving in such a situation. Khan spoke with CNBC for a new interview and talked about the potential for a sale, noting that the executive chairman of the board is open to exiting “if it’s the right deal.”

The comments are similar to ones he made on Thursday’s Q4 earnings call, where he said McMahon would be willing to step down from his position if it was in shareholders’ best interest. You can check out the highlights below:

On McMahon possibly stepping down as part of a sale: “Vince has declared to the board he’s 100% open to transactions where he’s not included in the company moving forward… if it’s the right deal — and we will take a look at all of the factors that make it the right deal.”

On WWE’s value to a potential buyer: “We feel the marketplace is robust for our product. It’s in essence it’s own sports league. Someone can buy it and put it on their platform.”