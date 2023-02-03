Nick Khan Says Vince McMahon Would Step Down From WWE If It’s In Shareholders’ Best Interest

Nick Khan says that if it is in the best interests of WWE’s shareholders, Vince McMahon would step down following a potential sale. On Thursday’s Q4 earnings call, Khan fielded questions about a possible sale or other opportunity and talked about what WWE is looking for in a partner as well as the potential for McMahon, who returned to the WWE board of directors in January, to step down after such a deal is executed. You can see highlights below per Fightful:

On whether McMahon would step away if it was in shareholders’ best interest: “Yes. Without question. He’s declared it to the board. He’s declared it to us in management. It’s all about shareholder value. Obviously, he is a shareholder. So it’s not about what role he’ll have. It’s about maximizing that value opportunity.”

On what WWE is looking for in a potential transaction: “A partner that has more than simply deep pockets. So a partner that understands the media business, that’s in the media business, that understands how to further monetize the media business. [Also, a partner] that certainly understands our product, our intellectual property, what we’re doing with it, what can be done with it. Media rights, both domestically and internationally. We see the international growth opportunity is huge. So these are folks, in terms of choosing the right partner, these are all things that we’re going to be looking at in terms of who can accelerate our business. Again, what’s the best value for our shareholders?”