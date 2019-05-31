Nick Mondo Says Several ‘Clues’ in Jon Moxley Prison Break Video Were Unintential

– Nick Mondo says that several moments in the Jon Moxley “prison break” video that he directed were not, contrary to belief, intentional Easter eggs. Mondo spoke with Wrestling Inc about directing the video, which Moxley filmed while under contract to WWE and released at the beginning of the month. Highlights from Mondo’s interview are below:

On the 2-5 on some dice in the video which was interpreted as a reference to Double or Nothing’s date: “It was hysterical because it was coincidence that those numbers were there. It was something we didn’t think of … It was so fun to see how invested people were with this and beyond what we intended with the imagery; it was fascinating.”

On working with Moxley on the concept of the video: “Jon’s idea was to be in prison and then he gets out. It was pretty simple the concept he sent to me … He would get a bunch of random ideas for specific visuals that he wanted to see and that helped form the idea. He said, ‘I see an image of my hand closing around barbed wire.’ When he said that I was thinking how can we make that make sense? Okay, if he’s running and climbing a fence, it has barbed wire at the top and his hand gets caught. So, that’s kinda how he thinks. He gets these specific visuals and I get the context around them. He wasn’t actually imagining himself breaking through a wall, but when he imagined himself getting out of prison, I was thinking about a dramatic way we could do that. Well, let’s have him break the wall.”

On if the dogs chasing Moxley was a reference to the “Hounds of Justice” nickname for the Shield: “It wasn’t. Some people thought that he’s escaping the shadow of Roman Reigns and all this. No, we’re not trying to diss anyone in WWE, especially no one in particular. …In my mind I just wanted to have as many people as possible coming after him. He gets out and everyone’s coming after him – the authorities. You hear the sirens going. The dog is running and now here come the police. That was all the intention was there.”