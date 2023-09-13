– During this week’s edition of Monday Mailbag for AdFreeShows, former WWE referee Nick Patrick discussed the status of CM Punk following his AEW firing, and if he could see Punk returning to WWE. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Nick Patrick on CM Punk possibly returning to WWE: “I thought he was really hot at one time, he’s not nearly as hot now as he was then, but they can still make some money with that kid if done right, but there’s so much about attitude check, especially up in WWE. I’ve heard Vince [McMahon] say the words come out of his mouth, ‘I can’t F with them if they don’t work for me.’ He hired people just to F with them, well damn.”

On never having a problem with CM Punk backstage: “I didn’t have a problem with him that’s why I am so surprised in a lot of the drama and it makes me wonder if a lot of it is a work, especially the recent stuff, but, I never had a problem with him, he was very polite to me.”