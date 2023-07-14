wrestling / News
Nick Wayne, Hiromu Takahasi & Rocky Romero Announced For NJPW All Star Junior Festival USA
July 13, 2023 | Posted by
The NJPW All Star Junior Festival USA has announced its first talent in Nick Wayne, Hiromu Takahashi, and Rocky Romero. NJPW announced on Thursday that the three will be competing at the August 19th show in Philadelphia. This marks Wayne’s first match for NJPW.
The show takes place at the 2300 Arena and you can get tickets here.
It's quite the lineup already for All Star Junior Festival USA 2023, and it's only going to grow from here!
Get your tickets NOW for August 19 in Philadelphia!https://t.co/mLKMhQGtIh#ASJF2023 @timebomb1105 @azucarRoc @thenickwayne pic.twitter.com/dubSDJOOVb
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) July 13, 2023
More Trending Stories
- AEW Organizes List of Banned Moves & Spots, Spots That Require Approval by Coaches & Medical Staff
- Jeff Jarrett On What Visiting Vince McMahon’s Home Is Like, How He Convinced Karen To Be A Heel
- Booker T Doesn’t Think Kevin Nash Is Hating On LA Knight, Is Giving ‘Constructive Criticism’
- Grayson Waller Takes Shot At The Rock In New Video, Rock Fires Back