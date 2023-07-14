wrestling / News

Nick Wayne, Hiromu Takahasi & Rocky Romero Announced For NJPW All Star Junior Festival USA

July 13, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NJPW All Star Junior Festival USA Nick Wayne Image Credit: NJPW

The NJPW All Star Junior Festival USA has announced its first talent in Nick Wayne, Hiromu Takahashi, and Rocky Romero. NJPW announced on Thursday that the three will be competing at the August 19th show in Philadelphia. This marks Wayne’s first match for NJPW.

The show takes place at the 2300 Arena and you can get tickets here.

